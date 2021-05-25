REBusinessOnline

Signorelli Opens 750-Unit Valley Ranch Self-Storage Facility in Porter, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Valley-Ranch-Self-Storage-Porter

Valley Ranch Self Storage in Porter totals 750 units.

PORTER, TEXAS — The Signorelli Co., the locally based developer behind the 1,400-acre Valley Ranch master-planned community, has opened Valley Ranch Self Storage, a 750-unit facility located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Porter. The three-story property has a gross square footage of 100,000 square feet and offers climate-controlled space. Units range in size from five-by-five feet to 10-by-30 feet, with units on higher levels accessible by elevator.

