Signorelli Reveals Updated Site Plans for 200-Acre Medical District in Metro Houston

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Signorelli Co. has revealed updated site plans for the Valley Ranch Medical District, a 200-acre campus within the firm’s Valley Ranch master-planned community located northeast of Houston in New Caney. Valley Ranch Medical District will consist of a 25-acre regional hospital with over 250 beds, a 13.7-acre medical school campus and a 21-acre medical research facility. A day surgery, pediatric clinic and approximately 28 acres devoted to medical offices will be included as well. The development will also include retail, restaurants and academic buildings. The detention and drainage for the entire development is scheduled to be complete in the next 120 days with site work for streets and utilities to follow immediately.