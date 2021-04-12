Signorelli Underway on 269-Unit Gregory Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

PORTER, TEXAS — Locally based developer The Signorelli Co. is underway on construction of The Gregory Apartments, a 269-unit multifamily community that will be located within the Valley Ranch master-planned community in the northeastern Houston suburb of Porter. The property will feature one- and two-bedroom units averaging 900 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, social lounge areas, a business center and direct access to several acres of open green space. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy later this year. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.