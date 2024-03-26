Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Buckeye Commons in Buckeye, Ariz., will feature more than 410,000 square feet of retail space.
SIHI Breaks Ground on Costco-Anchored Shopping Center in Buckeye, Arizona

by Amy Works

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Sunbelt Investment Holdings (SIHI) has broken ground on Buckeye Commons, a retail center at the southeast intersection of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye, a suburb west of Phoenix.

Butler Design Group designed the project, with CHASSE Building Team as general contractor. Buckeye Commons will feature more than 410,000 square feet of retail space. Currently signed tenants include Over Easy, Starbucks Coffee, Jimmy John’s, The Joint Chiropractic, State Farm and DIP Nail Bar, as well as a 160,938-square-foot Costco that opened in July 2023. The first store openings at Buckeye Commons are slated for mid-2025.

Greg Laing, Zach Pace and Teale Bloom of Phoenix Commercial Advisors executed the current leases, which represent approximately 60 percent of the property’s first phase of shops and pads.

