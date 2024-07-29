Sila Realty Trust Acquires Healthcare Facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas for $28.3M

FORT SMITH, ARK. — Sila Realty Trust Inc., a publicly traded net lease healthcare REIT based in Tampa, has purchased a 50-bed inpatient healthcare facility in Fort Smith, a city on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. An undisclosed seller sold the approximately 62,500-square-foot healthcare property for $28.3 million.

Built in 2021, the facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital, a joint venture between Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Lifepoint Health. The rehabilitative property is tailored for individuals recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, amputation and orthopedic injury.

Year-to-date, Sila Realty Trust has purchased eight Class A healthcare properties for an aggregate price of $164 million.