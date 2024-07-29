Monday, July 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsArkansasHealthcareSoutheast

Sila Realty Trust Acquires Healthcare Facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas for $28.3M

by John Nelson

FORT SMITH, ARK. — Sila Realty Trust Inc., a publicly traded net lease healthcare REIT based in Tampa, has purchased a 50-bed inpatient healthcare facility in Fort Smith, a city on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. An undisclosed seller sold the approximately 62,500-square-foot healthcare property for $28.3 million.

Built in 2021, the facility was fully leased at the time of sale to Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital, a joint venture between Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Lifepoint Health. The rehabilitative property is tailored for individuals recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, amputation and orthopedic injury.

Year-to-date, Sila Realty Trust has purchased eight Class A healthcare properties for an aggregate price of $164 million.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Shannon Waltchack Acquires 29,483 SF Retail Center in...

PruittHealth Breaks Ground on $385.5M Redevelopment of Seniors...

JLL Brokers Sale of 166,653 SF Landmark at...

Berkadia Arranges $13M Acquisition Financing for Arcadia Decatur...

FM Capital Secures $11M Bridge Loan for Office...

Matthews Negotiates $10.6M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Brooklyn...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 107-Room Home2...