Sila Realty Trust Acquires Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility in Brownsburg, Indiana, for $39M

BROWNSBURG, IND. — Sila Realty Trust Inc. has acquired an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Brownsburg, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis, for $39 million. Capital Growth Medvest was the seller. The property is fully leased to Community Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital West, a joint venture between Community Health Network (CHN) and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health. CHN is a nonprofit health system with more than 200 sites of care and facilities throughout central Indiana, including six acute care hospitals totaling approximately 1,150 beds. Lifepoint is a national healthcare provider with 62 community hospitals and over 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health facilities across 29 states.

The recently constructed facility in Brownsburg began accepting patients in May 2023, and serves as the third inpatient rehabilitation facility operated by the joint venture in the greater Indianapolis area. The property totals 56,000 square feet with 40 beds. The facility focuses on acute rehabilitation and recovery for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas, amputation and other injuries. The two-story building is situated on 12.2 acres.