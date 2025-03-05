Wednesday, March 5, 2025
AcquisitionsHealthcareSoutheastTennessee

Sila Realty Trust Acquires Knoxville Healthcare Facility for $35.1M

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Sila Realty Trust Inc., a publicly traded healthcare REIT based in Tampa, has purchased an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Knoxville for $35.1 million. The seller was not disclosed. The property is Sila Realty Trust’s first acquisition in Tennessee.

Built in 2021 within the 109-acre Tennova Health Park, the 70,000-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital LLC, which is a joint venture between the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Lifepoint Health and Tennova Healthcare, an affiliate of Community Health Systems.

