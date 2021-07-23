Sila Realty Trust Sells Data Center Portfolio to Mapletree Industrial for $1.3B

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa-based Sila Realty Trust Inc. has sold 29 data centers across 18 states to Mapletree Industrial Trust, an industrial REIT listed on the Singapore Exchange. The sales price was approximately $1.3 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed in one or more closings during the third quarter of 2021.

In total, the data center portfolio spans 3.3 million square feet of net leasable area. The portfolio is 87.8 percent leased to 32 tenants, including Fortune Global 500 and publicly traded companies with investment-grade credit. Only 1.7 percent of the leases are expiring in the next three financial years. Sila’s fiscal year ends on December 31st. About 89.4 percent of the leases in the portfolio have yearly rental escalations in the 1.5 percent to 3 percent range.

With this acquisition, Mapletree Industrial Trust will have presence in 13 of the top 15 data center markets. Sila Realty Trust is a public non-traded real estate investment trust.