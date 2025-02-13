Thursday, February 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialLee & AssociatesWestern

Silagi Development Buys 3-Acre Industrial Development Site in Riverside, California

by Amy Works

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Silgai Development & Management has acquired a 3-acre development parcel located at the southwest corner of Meridian Parkway and Authority Road in Riverside for an undisclosed price. Mario Calvillo of Lee & Associates Riverside represented the buyer, while Finn Comer of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

At the time of sale, the site was entitled with construction drawings for two industrial buildings totaling 45,751 square feet. The buyer plans to develop the 21,139-square-foot and the 24,612-square-foot facilities. Groundbreaking is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2025. The buildings will be available for sale or lease.

You may also like

Brennan Recapitalizes 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Moorestown,...

Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Deliver 310-Unit Project...

Tanger Acquires Pinecrest Mixed-Use Development in Suburban Cleveland...

RJW Logistics Group Signs 976,954 SF Industrial Lease...

Interra Realty Brokers Pair of Multifamily Sales in...

Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale of USDA Food...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Single-Tenant...

Seagis Nears Completion of 166,725 SF Warehouse in...

IPA Brokers Sale of 85,513 SF Shopping Center...