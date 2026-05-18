Silicon Valley Initiative Partnership Receives $74.1M in Financing for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Silicon Valley Initiative Partnership has received $74.1 million in financing for the conversion of the historic Bank of Italy building, located at 12 S. 1st St. in downtown San Jose, into a mixed-use residential and retail property. Deutsche Bank provided the financing.

Originally constructed in 1926, the 13-story office tower will be transformed into a 126,000-square-foot multifamily and commercial space. The residential portion will feature 109 studio, one- and two-bedroom, market-rate apartments complemented by a fitness center, lounge and an outdoor terrace.

Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Alex Lapidus and Chris Meloni of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of of the borrower.