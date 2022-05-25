Silver Creek Acquires 110,452 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District
HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Silver Creek Realty Advisors has acquired a 110,452-square-foot office building located at 1717 St. James Place in Houston’s Galleria district. The six-story building is situated on a 2.3-acre site within St. James Place, a deed-restricted business park, and was 70.5 percent leased at the time of sale. Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, Florida-based Accesso Partners, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.
