Silver Creek Acquires 110,452 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The office building at 1717 St. James Place in Houston was 70.5 percent leased at the time of sale.

HOUSTON — Fort Worth-based investment firm Silver Creek Realty Advisors has acquired a 110,452-square-foot office building located at 1717 St. James Place in Houston’s Galleria district. The six-story building is situated on a 2.3-acre site within St. James Place, a deed-restricted business park, and was 70.5 percent leased at the time of sale. Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, Florida-based Accesso Partners, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

