Silver Creek Development Acquires 2 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Chicago

WILMINGTON, ILL. — Silver Creek Development has acquired a 2 million-square-square-foot distribution center in Wilmington within metro Chicago for an undisclosed price. Michelin North America fully occupies the facility, which is located on 91 acres at 29900 S. Graakamp Blvd. The property is situated within the Ridgeport Logistics Center, which is located in Chicago’s I-80 submarket. Originally constructed in 2015 as a build-to-suit for Michelin, the facility was expanded in 2016. It features a clear height of 32 feet, 126 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and trailer parking. Matthew Schoenfeldt and Eliott Zeitoune of JLL Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing through Pacific Life Insurance Co.