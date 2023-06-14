Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Silver Creek Starts Construction of Sossaman Business Campus Industrial Complex in Mesa, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

MESA, ARIZ. — Silver Creek Development has started construction on Sossaman Business Campus, an eight-building industrial complex in Mesa. 

The 330,000-square-foot asset will be built on a 26-acre site at the intersection of Sossaman and Elliot roads, across from Google’s $800 million data center campus. 

The development will include eight free-standing speculative industrial buildings ranging from 24,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet. They will feature 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, 1600 to 2500 amps of power, and grade-level and dock-high loading doors for each building. 

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place June 20, with delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. 

Arco Mountain West, the Arizona arm of Arco Construction Co., is serving as general contractor, while ADW Architects designed the project. Mark and Luke Krison of CBRE will handle the marketing and leasing efforts. 

