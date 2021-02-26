Silver Group Arranges Sale of 45,000 SF El Paso Retail Building Leased to Best Buy
EL PASO, TEXAS —The Silver Group, a single-tenant brokerage firm based on the West Coast, has arranged the sale of a 45,000-square-foot retail building in El Paso that is net leased to Best Buy. The property was originally built on 4.6 acres in 2002 and is located within Sunland Plaza, a retail power center that also houses tenants such as Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshall’s, Office Depot and Ulta Beauty. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
