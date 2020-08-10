REBusinessOnline

Silver Group Directs Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Retail Building in Turner, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

TURNER, ORE. — The Silver Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located in Turner. Terms of the deal were not released.

The asset consists of a newly constructed 9,800-square-foot retail building situated on 1.4 acres of land. Dollar General occupies the property on a long-term, absolute net lease.

Barry Silver and Greg Cunha of The Silver Group handled the transaction.

Featured Properties  