Silver Lining Construction Completes Redevelopment of Office Space in Dallas Design District

DALLAS — General contractor Silver Lining Construction has completed the redevelopment the office headquarters of Moroch Partners, located at 147 Manufacturing St. in the Dallas Design District. The project saw the Dallas-based marketing agency reduce its footprint by about 50 percent to 24,000 square feet, and the revamped space features a conference room that can seat about 20 people, a 60-desk open office layout and various collaborative workspaces. The design team included locally based interior architecture firm Tangram, Studio Other and OTJ Architects.