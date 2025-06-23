Silver Oak Commercial Negotiates Sale of 6,898 SF Medical Office Building in Stephenville, Texas

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS — Silver Oak Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of a 6,898-square-foot medical office building in Stephenville, about 75 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Liberty Dialysis anchors the building at 946 Bluebonnet St., which was fully leased at the time of sale. An entity doing business as Midlothian 67 Partners LLC sold the building to Namy Properties LLC for an undisclosed price. Russ Webb and LeAnn Brown of Silver Oak, along with Jim Turano of Henry S. Miller, brokered the deal.