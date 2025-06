HURST, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Silver Oak Commercial Realty has negotiated the sale of Mill Haven Plaza, a 9,752-square-foot medical office building in Hurst, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 2007. Russ Webb of Silver Oak Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction. Logan May and Paul Stevenson of NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.