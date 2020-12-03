Silver Point, Origin Investments Acquire 462-Unit Ashley Oaks Apartments in San Antonio

The $4.5 million commitment by Origin’s IncomePlus Fund is Origin’s first investment in San Antonio, and the second preferred equity investment Origin has made in the last 30 days.

SAN ANTONIO — New Jersey-based Silver Point Group and its Chicago-based preferred equity partner Origin Investments have acquired Ashley Oaks Apartment Homes, a 462-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Built in phases between 1985 and 1995, the property is located approximately 15 miles from the downtown district and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling areas. The seller was LivCore, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group.