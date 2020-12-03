REBusinessOnline

Silver Point, Origin Investments Acquire 462-Unit Ashley Oaks Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Ashley-Oaks-Apartments-San-Antonio

The $4.5 million commitment by Origin’s IncomePlus Fund is Origin’s first investment in San Antonio, and the second preferred equity investment Origin has made in the last 30 days.

SAN ANTONIO — New Jersey-based Silver Point Group and its Chicago-based preferred equity partner Origin Investments have acquired Ashley Oaks Apartment Homes, a 462-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Built in phases between 1985 and 1995, the property is located approximately 15 miles from the downtown district and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling areas. The seller was LivCore, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  