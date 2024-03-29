Silver Star Properties Receives $135M in Financing for Liquidation of Texas Office Portfolio

HOUSTON — Houston-based Silver Star Properties REIT has received $135 million in financing to facilitate the liquidation of its 4.2 million-square-foot portfolio of office assets in Texas. Silver Star intends to sell all 27 properties in the portfolio, which includes two industrial assets and one retail asset, and to use the proceeds to exclusively acquire self-storage facilities. The financing consists of a $120 million floating-rate senior loan from New York City-based Benefit Street Partners and a $15 million co-terminus second mortgage loan from California-based boutique lender RWBC. Raymond James Financial advised Silver Star, which has already sold the 139,069-square-foot Bent Treen Green office building in North Dallas, on the transaction.