Silver Star Properties Sells 377,752 SF Industrial Flex Property in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Silver Star Properties REIT Inc., an entity formerly known as Hartman Short Term Income Properties XX Inc., has sold a 12-building, 377,752-square-foot industrial flex property in northwest Houston. Silver Star Properties originally acquired the property, which was built in 1977, in 2014. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. An affiliate of Partners Real Estate, the Houston-based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Origin Bank provided financing for the off-market transaction.





