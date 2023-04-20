Silver Star Properties Sells 734,000 SF Industrial Property in Houston

HOUSTON — Silver Star Properties, an entity formerly known as Hartman Short Term Income Properties XX Inc., has sold a 734,000-square-foot industrial property located at 2300 Quitman Road in Houston The property consists of five buildings ranging in size from 84,467 to 199,151 square feet. Silver Star purchased the property, which was originally constructed in 1920, in 1998. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Liberty Tire Recycling and Sunbelt Warehouse LLC. The buyer was an undisclosed national investment firm.