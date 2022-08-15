REBusinessOnline

Silver Star Real Estate Buys 304-Unit Multifamily Property in Riverside, California

Located in Riverside, Calif., Metro 3610 features 304 apartments, two swimming pools, tennis courts and a fitness center. (Photo credit: The Foto Finisher)

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Metro 3610, a value-add apartment community located at 3610 Banbury Drive in Riverside. La Palma, Calif.-based Silver Star Real Estate acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Dean Zander and Stewart Weston of CBRE represented the undisclosed sellers in the deal.

Built in 1984 on 15.2 acres, Metro 3610 features 304 apartments; two swimming pools with a spa and wading pool; tennis courts; a resident clubhouse; fitness center; and open green space with picnic areas, grilling stations and a playground.

Apartments feature kitchens with a complete appliance package, air conditioning, walk-in closets and washers/dryers in two-bedroom floorplans.

