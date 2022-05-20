Silver Star Real Estate Buys Multifamily Community in Glendale, Arizona, for $26.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Maryland West features 100 apartments, a laundry facility, basketball court and covered parking.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Silver Star Real Estate has purchased Maryland West, a multifamily community located at 4530 W. McLellan Road in Glendale. CRSC Residential Inc. sold the asset for $26.5 million, or $265,000 per unit.

Built in 1970, Maryland West features 100 apartments, the majority of which are two- and three-bedroom units. Communal amenities include onsite laundry facilities, a basketball court, playground and covered parking.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.