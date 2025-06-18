Silverman Group Breaks Ground on 62-Unit Multifamily Project in Short Hills, New Jersey

SHORT HILLS, N.J. — The Silverman Group, a New Jersey-based developer, has broken ground on The Estates at Short Hills, a 62-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. Designed by Michels & Waldron Associates, the property will feature 10 one-bedroom units, 49 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, outdoor courtyard, fitness center, resident lounge and game room, package and mail rooms and garage bike storage. The building will also house 10,000 square feet of medical office space on the ground floor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2027.