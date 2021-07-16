Silverman Group Buys 198 Acres, Plans Spec Industrial Park in Metro Charlotte

85 North has the potential for upwards of 1.8 million square feet of Class A industrial space across two buildings.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Silverman Group has purchased approximately 198 acres located in China Grove for a speculative industrial park known as 85 North Logistics Center. The land seller was not disclosed, but the sales price was approximately $10.4 million. The project is slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2022.

The project has the potential for upwards of 1.8 million square feet of Class A industrial space across two buildings. Silverman Group could potentially deliver one building spanning 1.5 million square feet as well as a second 414,000-square-foot building. The project could include trailer and auto parking, as well as ceiling heights of 40 feet and greater should it be desired by a prospective tenant.

The Silverman Group is a privately owned and operated private equity and real estate development firm based in Basking Ridge, N. J. Avison Young has been chosen to lease the property.