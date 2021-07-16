REBusinessOnline

Silverman Group Buys 198 Acres, Plans Spec Industrial Park in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

85 North

85 North has the potential for upwards of 1.8 million square feet of Class A industrial space across two buildings.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Silverman Group has purchased approximately 198 acres located in China Grove for a speculative industrial park known as 85 North Logistics Center. The land seller was not disclosed, but the sales price was approximately $10.4 million. The project is slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2022.

The project has the potential for upwards of 1.8 million square feet of Class A industrial space across two buildings. Silverman Group could potentially deliver one building spanning 1.5 million square feet as well as a second 414,000-square-foot building. The project could include trailer and auto parking, as well as ceiling heights of 40 feet and greater should it be desired by a prospective tenant.

The Silverman Group is a privately owned and operated private equity and real estate development firm based in Basking Ridge, N. J. Avison Young has been chosen to lease the property.

