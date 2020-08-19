REBusinessOnline

Silverman Group to Develop 520,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Metro Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

The cross-dock building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 76 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 120 trailer parking spaces and 485 parking spaces for vehicles.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Silverman Group will develop a 520,000-square-foot speculative industrial building within Foreign Trade Zone industrial park in Summerville. The cross-dock building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 76 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 120 trailer parking spaces and 485 parking spaces for vehicles. The building will be located near Interstate 26 and 27 miles northwest of the Port of Charleston. Silverman Group expects to begin site work in September and deliver the property in spring 2021. Bob Barrineau and Brendan Redeyoff of CBRE are handling leasing efforts on behalf of the developer.

