REBusinessOnline

SilverPoint, Journey Capital Begin Work on 93-Unit Senior Living Community in Saginaw, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — A partnership between management firm SilverPoint Senior Living and developer Journey Capital have begun construction on Edition Senior Living, a 93-unit community in Saginaw, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The 6.1-acre property will consist of 22 independent living cottages, 54 assisted living units and 19 memory care residences. Residents will have access to resort-quality amenities, chef-prepared meals and concierge-style services. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  