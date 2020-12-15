SilverPoint, Journey Capital Begin Work on 93-Unit Senior Living Community in Saginaw, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — A partnership between management firm SilverPoint Senior Living and developer Journey Capital have begun construction on Edition Senior Living, a 93-unit community in Saginaw, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The 6.1-acre property will consist of 22 independent living cottages, 54 assisted living units and 19 memory care residences. Residents will have access to resort-quality amenities, chef-prepared meals and concierge-style services. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.