SilverPoint, Journey Capital to Develop 101-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Two Texas-based firms, SilverPoint Senior Living and Journey Capital, have unveiled plans for the development of Edition Senior Living of Fort Worth. Initial plans call for 101 assisted living and memory care units set in a 100,000-square-foot community on nine acres. There are also long-term plans to expand and add independent living facilities. This community will be the fifth collaboration between SilverPoint and Journey Capital. Construction is scheduled to begin toward the end of this year.