Friday, March 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Silverstein Properties has completed its $60 million capital improvement program at U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles.
CaliforniaDevelopmentOfficeWestern

Silverstein Completes $60M in Renovations to U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Silverstein Properties has completed its $60 million capital improvement program at U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles.

The two-year renovation was designed to meet the evolving needs of traditional and creative office tenants. Silverstein acquired the tower in September 2020 and began the capital improvements in May 2021. 

Informed by hospitality design, upgrades across 35,000 square feet of common spaces include a redesigned main entrance and lobby; new contactless elevators and elevator lobbies; a new day-to-night juice and cocktail bar; a grab-and-go market; and seating and collaboration areas. 

By November 2020, five new leases were signed at the tower, including Walter P. Moore, a global management consulting firm, Lincoln International, Rothschild & Co. and Morgan & Morgan.

You may also like

MBK, Haseko Begin Construction of 315-Unit Zia Apartments...

UrbanStreet Group Buys 17-Acre Parcel in Goodyear, Arizona...

ALMQUIST Signs 21 Tenants to River Street Marketplace...

Heather Sharp Joins Progressive Real Estate Partners as...

JLL Arranges 33,301 SF Office Lease in San...

Sanara MedTech Signs 8,938 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Durst Organization Completes Lease-Up of 70-Story Apartment Tower...

Urby Delivers Final Phase of 641-Unit Apartment Community...

Burkentine Opens 134-Unit Multifamily Complex in New Freedom,...