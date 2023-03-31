Silverstein Completes $60M in Renovations to U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Silverstein Properties has completed its $60 million capital improvement program at U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles.

The two-year renovation was designed to meet the evolving needs of traditional and creative office tenants. Silverstein acquired the tower in September 2020 and began the capital improvements in May 2021.

Informed by hospitality design, upgrades across 35,000 square feet of common spaces include a redesigned main entrance and lobby; new contactless elevators and elevator lobbies; a new day-to-night juice and cocktail bar; a grab-and-go market; and seating and collaboration areas.

By November 2020, five new leases were signed at the tower, including Walter P. Moore, a global management consulting firm, Lincoln International, Rothschild & Co. and Morgan & Morgan.