Silverwest Hotels Sells 113-Key Westin Extended-Stay Hotel in Basalt, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

Located in Basalt, Colo., Element Basalt Aspen features 113 guest rooms, an outdoor event lawn, 625 square feet of indoor meeting space, an indoor pool and outdoor hot tub.

BASALT, COLO. — Silverwest Hotels and its partners have completed the disposition of Element Basalt – Aspen by Westin, an extended-stay hotel at 499 Market St. in Basalt, approximately 20 miles northwest of Aspen. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The four-story Element Basalt Aspen features 113 guest rooms, an outdoor event lawn, 625 square feet of indoor meeting space, a fitness center, an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, bike rentals, onsite laundry and complimentary breakfast. Silverwest developed the hotel, which opened in 2015.

John Strauss, James Stockdale, Jason Schmidt and James Bermingham of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Jim Curtin, Leon McBroom, Mike Huth and Shalin Patel of JLL Debt Advisory secured acquisition financing for the buyer.