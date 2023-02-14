REBusinessOnline

Silverwest Hotels Sells 113-Key Westin Extended-Stay Hotel in Basalt, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

Element-Basalt-Aspen-Basalt-CO

Located in Basalt, Colo., Element Basalt Aspen features 113 guest rooms, an outdoor event lawn, 625 square feet of indoor meeting space, an indoor pool and outdoor hot tub.

BASALT, COLO. — Silverwest Hotels and its partners have completed the disposition of Element Basalt – Aspen by Westin, an extended-stay hotel at 499 Market St. in Basalt, approximately 20 miles northwest of Aspen. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The four-story Element Basalt Aspen features 113 guest rooms, an outdoor event lawn, 625 square feet of indoor meeting space, a fitness center, an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, bike rentals, onsite laundry and complimentary breakfast. Silverwest developed the hotel, which opened in 2015.

John Strauss, James Stockdale, Jason Schmidt and James Bermingham of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Jim Curtin, Leon McBroom, Mike Huth and Shalin Patel of JLL Debt Advisory secured acquisition financing for the buyer.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  