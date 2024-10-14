Silvestri Investments Buys 38,000 SF Retail Building Leased to 24 Hour Fitness in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Houston-based Silvestri Investments Inc. has purchased a 38,000-square-foot retail building in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston, that is leased to 24 Hour Fitness. The building was constructed on 2.3 acres in 2019 within the CityPlace mixed-use development, and the gym includes a pool and basketball court. Ryan West, John Indelli, Alex Geanakos, Nick Franklin, Gianna New and Torri Rosene of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Silvestri Investments as the buyer.