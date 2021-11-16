REBusinessOnline

Simi Capital, Cerberus Acquire Long Island Industrial Building for $15M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

SYOSSET, N.Y. — Simi Capital Group, an investment firm with offices in New York City and Miami, and Cerberus Capital Management have acquired an industrial building located in the Long Island community of Syosset for $15 million. The building sits on a six-acre site. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership plans to utilize the property as an outdoor storage facility.

