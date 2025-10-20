Simi Capital Group Buys 75,000 SF Industrial Property in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Miami-based Simi Capital Group has purchased a 75,000-square-foot industrial property located at 4549 St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville. The seller was a family entity that owned the property for more than 50 years. The sales price was not disclosed.

Simi Capital Group is repositioning the asset into a small bay industrial park with modern suites ranging in size from 1,500 to 4,500 square feet. Upgrades will include upgraded offices, LED lighting, exterior finishes and a fully secured site with an automated gate and 24/7 camera surveillance. The park was originally developed in 1973, according to LoopNet Inc.