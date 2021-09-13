Simi Capital Sells Industrial Property in Columbus for $6.1M
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Simi Capital has sold a 15-acre industrial property located on Stelzer Road in Columbus for $6.1 million. The institutional buyer plans to continue utilizing the property for industrial parking. Shortly after acquisition of the site, Simi secured the property’s entitlement for industrial use and arranged a long-term lease with CMH Parking and Repair. Simi paid $4.2 million for the site. Ryan Crossley of Kooperman Mentel Ferguson Yaross served as legal representation for Simi. Alex Marsh of The Robert Weiler Co. brokered the sale.
