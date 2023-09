FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Simmons Bank has signed a 26,982-square-foot office lease renewal at Overton Centre, a two-building, 417,465-square-foot complex in southwest Fort Worth. The property offers amenities such as a newly renovated lobby, deli and a fitness center. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, an entity doing business as FLDR/TLC Overton Centre LP, in the lease negotiations. Simmons Bank was self-represented.