Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CivicDevelopmentMassachusettsNortheast

Simmons University Opens 80,000 SF Science Center, Renovated Library at Boston Campus

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Simmons University has opened an 80,000-square-foot science center and renovated library as part of the second phase of the One Simmons project at its Boston campus. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the science center houses over 22,000 square feet of lab space, including a new 30-bed nursing and health science simulation center. The reimagined library features 14,000 square feet of new study and collaborative learning space. Developed in partnership with Skanska International, One Simmons is a three-phase project that includes a residential redevelopment component.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges 47,578 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Fashion Designer Marcus Adler Signs 24,550 SF Industrial...

Skanska Tops Out $83.6M George Mason University Academic...

OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 359-Unit Lenox Heights...

Cawley Partners Underway on 120,000 SF Office Project...

Newmark Brokers $45.2M Sale of Metro Boston Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $45M Loan for Refinancing...

Bristol Group Nears Completion of 178,124 SF Spec...

JLL Arranges $36.8M Construction Financing for AC Hotel...