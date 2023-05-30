Simmons University Opens 80,000 SF Science Center, Renovated Library at Boston Campus

BOSTON — Simmons University has opened an 80,000-square-foot science center and renovated library as part of the second phase of the One Simmons project at its Boston campus. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the science center houses over 22,000 square feet of lab space, including a new 30-bed nursing and health science simulation center. The reimagined library features 14,000 square feet of new study and collaborative learning space. Developed in partnership with Skanska International, One Simmons is a three-phase project that includes a residential redevelopment component.