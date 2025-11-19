Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Simon Acquires 134,000 SF Phillips Place Shopping Center in South Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simon Property Group, the Indianapolis-based mall giant and retail REIT, has purchased Phillips Place, a 134,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Simon also owns the nearby SouthPark Mall.

Phillips Place’s tenant roster includes more than 25 retail shops and restaurants, including alice+ olivia, Peter Millar, rag & bone, Ralph Lauren, Veronica Beard, RH Gallery (as well as its rooftop restaurant) and The Palm. The center is part of a mixed-use campus that includes a 180-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel that Simon also owns and apartments.

Simon’s plans for any redevelopment opportunities at Phillips Place were not released.

