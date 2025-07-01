Simon Acquires Majority Interest of Shops at Brickell City Centre in Downtown Miami for $512M

MIAMI — Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group has acquired the remaining interest of the retail and parking component at Brickell City Centre, a 5.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development in downtown Miami. Swire Properties Inc. sold the majority 75 percent stake in the property’s 500,000-square-foot retail portion for $512 million, according to several media outlets. Simon had previously owned a 25 percent, non-managing interest in The Shops at Brickell City Centre. Following the transaction, Simon is now the sole owner and manager of the property’s retail and entertainment component.

Completed in 2016, The Shops at Brickell City Centre comprises four four-story buildings across three city blocks. Anchored by SAKS Fifth Avenue, additional retail tenants at the center include Apple, Chanel Fragrance & Beauty Boutique, Coach, lululemon, Sephora, Zara and Nike. The property also features a multi-level food hall and entertainment venues including CMX and PuttShack.