REBusinessOnline

Simon Anticipates Growth in Earnings, Cash Flow in 2021

Posted on by in Indiana, Midwest, Retail

INDIANAPOLIS — In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) says it is confident it has turned the corner on a difficult 2020 and expects “growth in earnings and cash flow in 2021,” according to David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of the Indianapolis-based mall owner. Net operating income in the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion, a year-over-year decline of 23.9 percent. Simon points out that domestic rent abatements and higher uncollectible rents, primarily associated with retail bankruptcies, were the components of the decline.

In the fourth quarter, Simon completed its acquisition of an 80 percent interest in The Taubman Realty Group. The company is also opportunistic regarding its strategic investments in retail brands such as Lucky Brand and J.C. Penney that underwent bankruptcy in 2020. As of Dec. 31, occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and outlet centers was 91.3 percent. As of Feb. 5, Simon has collected 90 percent of its net billed rents for its U.S. retail portfolio for the second, third and fourth quarters combined. Simon’s stock price opened at $102.50 per share on Tuesday, Feb. 9, down from $143.06 per share one year ago.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  