Simon Begins Redevelopment of Shops at Chestnut Hill in Metro Boston

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — Simon Property Group has begun the redevelopment of The Shops at Chestnut Hill, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination located on the western outskirts of Boston. The project will include a full repainting of the center’s interiors, the installation of a new lighting system, as well as fresh artwork and decor throughout the center, and a refreshing of the indoor garden area. Simon will also upgrade the center’s flooring, facades and restrooms. The project is expected to be substantially complete by the end of the year. The Shops at Chestnut Hill is currently home to about 50 retail and restaurant establishments, including the only Bloomingdale’s in Massachusetts.