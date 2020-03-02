Simon Breaks Ground on 340,000 SF Tulsa Premium Outlets

Posted on by in Development, Oklahoma, Retail, Texas

JENKS, OKLA. — Simon Property Group Inc. has broken ground on Tulsa Premium Outlets, a 340,000-square-foot, open-air retail and dining destination. The property is located just off the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, a southern suburb of Tulsa, and will be Simon’s 91st Premium Outlets development. Construction of the property is expected to generate 400 jobs, and the opening of the center is anticipated to create 800 new full- and part-time jobs. A completion date was not released.