Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Simon Breaks Ground on Residence Inn at Northgate Station in Seattle

by Jeff Shaw

SEATTLE — Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has broken ground on Residence Inn by Marriott at Northgate Station, a hotel in Seattle. 

This will be the first hotel at Northgate Station, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development. The hotel will join the newly upgraded Northgate Sound Transit light rail station and Kraken Community Iceplex, the official training facility for the Seattle Kraken NHL team and regional hub for ice sports in the Pacific Northwest.

Further details were not disclosed.

Simon Property Group is a REIT focused on retail and mixed-use properties.

