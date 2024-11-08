Friday, November 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Burlington-Mall
The newly created outdoor space at Burlington Mall in metro Boston plays host to salsa lessons, yoga classes and other outdoor fitness sessions.
DevelopmentMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Simon Completes 130,000 SF Redevelopment Project at Burlington Mall in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Simon Property Group has completed a 130,000-square-foot redevelopment at Burlington Mall, located on the northern outskirts of Boston. The multimillion-dollar project added an outdoor park with green space and amenities, elevated wood elements and porcelain tile finishes throughout the center, as well as new seating and signage. The park features 30,000 square feet of space dedicated to wellness, beauty and dining for concepts including Sweetgreen, Sweathouz, All Eye Care Doctors, SkinMD and Caffe Nero. Almost 50 retailers and eateries were also added to the tenant roster during the redevelopment, including Uniqlo, lululemon, Vineyard Vines, Aritzia and Marc Jacobs.

You may also like

Coldwell Banker Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5M Sale of Manhattan...

CBRE Negotiates 42,226 SF Office Lease in Pearl...

Nayya Health Signs 29,915 SF Office Lease in...

DIG Negotiates Sale of 221,294 SF Shopping Center...

Toro Development Obtains Construction Financing for $560M Mixed-Use...

Rockpoint, Greystar to Develop 331,803 SF Industrial Property...

Sterling Organization Sells Roswell Village Shopping Center in...

Goodman Completes 100,000 SF Industrial Project in Carlstadt,...