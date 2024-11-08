Simon Completes 130,000 SF Redevelopment Project at Burlington Mall in Metro Boston

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Simon Property Group has completed a 130,000-square-foot redevelopment at Burlington Mall, located on the northern outskirts of Boston. The multimillion-dollar project added an outdoor park with green space and amenities, elevated wood elements and porcelain tile finishes throughout the center, as well as new seating and signage. The park features 30,000 square feet of space dedicated to wellness, beauty and dining for concepts including Sweetgreen, Sweathouz, All Eye Care Doctors, SkinMD and Caffe Nero. Almost 50 retailers and eateries were also added to the tenant roster during the redevelopment, including Uniqlo, lululemon, Vineyard Vines, Aritzia and Marc Jacobs.