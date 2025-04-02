Simon Completes Redevelopment of Northshore Mall in Peabody, Massachusetts

PEABODY, MASS. — Simon Property Group has completed the redevelopment of Northshore Mall, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination located north of Boston in Peabody.

Among the new tenants that have either recently been announced or opened new stores/facilities at Northshore Mall are Life Time Fitness, which opened a 116,000-square-foot athletic resort with multiple pools and spa facilities, as well as Arhaus and L.L. Bean. Interactive gaming experience Immersive Gamebox is also now part of Northshore Mall’s lineup of entertainment users, as is Golf Lounge 18 and Gametime Lanes & Entertainment, which offers bowling and other games in addition to food and drink. Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a new store at the property in 2026 under its “House of Sport” brand, and construction is now underway on a 142-room hotel that will be operated under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand.

Conventional retailers that have also recently joined the tenant roster include Lululemon, Hollister, It’Sugar and Sandmagination, while the food-and-beverage component now features the likes of Sweetgreen, Big Chicken and Honeygrow, with Vermont-based Skinny Pancake and ice cream chain Van Leeuwen scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Lastly, electric vehicle maker Tesla recently debuted a new showroom space at Northshore Mall, which is now home to 140 specialty retailers, dining options and entertainment experiences.