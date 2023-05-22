Monday, May 22, 2023
IndianaLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Simon Expands Relationship with Retailer Five Below

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based mall owner Simon has expanded its relationship with retailer Five Below, which will open at least seven different locations within Simon’s Premium Outlets. The new stores will begin opening this spring and summer in Albertville, Minn.; Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; Johnson Creek, Wis.; Gaffney, S.C.; Edinburgh, Ind.; Pismo Beach, Calif.; and Tannersville, Pa. Additionally, Five Below is opening at Great Mall, a Mills property in Milpitas, Calif., and Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minn. this year as well as undergoing a full remodel at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Md. Currently, Five Below operates 21 stores within the Simon portfolio.

