Simon Greenstone Panatier Signs 28,366 SF Office Lease in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Law firm Simon Greenstone Panatier has signed a 28,366-square-foot office lease at Bank of America Plaza in downtown Dallas. The 72-story, 1.8 million-square-foot complex offers a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge, car wash services and multiple onsite dining options. Ryan Hoopes, Tom Sutherland and Dean Dahlsten of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Russ Johnson and Joel Pustmueller of JLL represented the landlord, Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc.