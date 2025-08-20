Simon Introduces 18 New and Expanded Retailers at Lenox Square in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Simon has introduced 18 new and expanded retailers debuting at Lenox Square, a 1.5 million-square-foot retail destination located in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Nine of the tenants are now open and operating at Lenox Square, including three expanding concepts: Rolex, Burberry and Ferragamo. The other six opened stores are Good American, AllSaints, Ray-Ban, Rowan, Starbucks Coffee and Claire’s.

Nine more concepts are set to open later this year, including IWC, Panerai, Mejuri, Cole Haan, Garage, Lovisa, Levi’s, Kelly’s Cajun Grill and Great American Cookie Company/Marble Slab. David Vinehout serves as Simon’s vice president of leasing at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, another high-end shopping mall in Buckhead that Simon owns and operates.

Lenox Square is anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Macy’s and includes 250 specialty stores and several restaurants, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and True Food Kitchen.