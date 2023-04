PALO ALTO, CALIF. AND LAS VEGAS — Simon Property Group and José Andrés Group (JAG) have announced plans to collaborate and bring restaurants to three properties located in Las Vegas and Palo Alto.

The partnership will introduce new dining concepts to Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. The collaboration will also bring Turkish, Greek and Lebanese restaurant Zaytinya to The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.