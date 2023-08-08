Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Life Time Miami at The Falls is a three-story, 120,000-square-foot athletic club that features an upscale fitness center, spa, connected beach club and saltwater pools, among other uses.
DevelopmentFloridaRetailSoutheast

Simon Opens 120,000 SF Life Time Athletic Club at The Falls in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Simon has opened Life Time Miami at The Falls, a three-story, 120,000-square-foot athletic club that features an upscale fitness center, spa, connected beach club, saltwater pools, water slides, cabanas, café and a bar. The center is located within The Falls, Simon’s 55-acre shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The property features three indoor pickleball courts; 130 weekly Pilates, barre, cycle, group fitness and Yoga classes; lap, leisure and whirlpools; steam rooms; saunas; cold-plunge pool; locker rooms; members lounge; and Kids Academy. Life Time operates four other locations in South Florida and six overall with Simon.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $108.8M Loan for Park...

JLL Brokers Sale of 261,730 SF Eastchase Market...

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments...

Hicks Ventures to Develop 200,000 SF Mass-Timber Office...

Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design...

Legacy Arranges $7.1M Sale of Northeast Plaza Shopping...

Blue Ox Group Arranges Sale of 9,200 SF...

BH Properties Purchases 322,000 SF Anchorage Square Mixed-Use...