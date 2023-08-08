Simon Opens 120,000 SF Life Time Athletic Club at The Falls in Miami

MIAMI — Simon has opened Life Time Miami at The Falls, a three-story, 120,000-square-foot athletic club that features an upscale fitness center, spa, connected beach club, saltwater pools, water slides, cabanas, café and a bar. The center is located within The Falls, Simon’s 55-acre shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The property features three indoor pickleball courts; 130 weekly Pilates, barre, cycle, group fitness and Yoga classes; lap, leisure and whirlpools; steam rooms; saunas; cold-plunge pool; locker rooms; members lounge; and Kids Academy. Life Time operates four other locations in South Florida and six overall with Simon.